Hazardous Heat Over the Weekend

~ HEAT ADVISORY TODAY FROM 12PM TO 9PM ~

Hotter temps are expected today with increased humidity. A heat advisory is in place for much of the area this afternoon and early evening.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s with maximum feels like temps around 108 degrees. Overall, expect higher heat stress conditions compared to recent days and breezy south winds.

A few severe storms will also be possible this afternoon and evening, with damaging wind the main threat, mainly across far northeast Oklahoma.

Warm weather remains overnight with lows generally in the mid-70s.

Hazardous heat will return tomorrow with highs returning to the mid to upper 90s Sunday afternoon.

After a slight drop in temps to start the work week, the hottest weather of the season so far moves in at the end of next week with our first 100-degree temps of the summer possible!

