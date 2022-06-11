Watch
Heat Builds this Weekend

Stretch of 90s with Some Triple Digit Feels Like Temps
Posted at 5:36 AM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 06:36:54-04

TULSA, OKLA- — **HEAT ADVISORY SATURDAY 1-8 PM**
**EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH ON SUNDAY**

Mostly sunny this weekend with some passing clouds. Around 92° on Saturday and then 96° Sunday. Heat index approaching 107° Saturday afternoon and 112° Sunday.

Highs in the low/mid 90s all next week along with plenty of sunshine. South winds breezy at times.

