Heat Builds this Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — **HEAT ADVISORY SATURDAY 1-8 PM**

**EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH ON SUNDAY**

Mostly sunny this weekend with some passing clouds. Around 92° on Saturday and then 96° Sunday. Heat index approaching 107° Saturday afternoon and 112° Sunday.

Highs in the low/mid 90s all next week along with plenty of sunshine. South winds breezy at times.

