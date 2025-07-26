Heat and Humidity Stay Put for the Weekend

*** A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA SATURDAY ***

Rain and storm chances over the weekend shift to areas south and east of I-44 as deep layer moisture increases in response to low pressure along the Gulf Coast.

As of now, Saturday afternoon looks to feature the highest chances, especially in far southeast Oklahoma with slightly lower chances for Sunday afternoon.

Highs for both days in the mid-90s with additional Heat Alerts in the forecast during the afternoon and early evening hours.

A dangerous heat and humidity combination will set up to start the work week as high pressure builds. Expect triple digit heat index values area wide with additional heat headlines continuing in the forecast.

As the high pressure ridge shifts west late next week, that may open the door for temps to drop a few degrees, and may bump up our storm chances too. We'll keep chances slight now, but we'll adjust as we get closer.

