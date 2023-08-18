Heat Alerts Return Today

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM ***

A fairly pleasant start with temps in the 60s and 70s out-the-door.

By the afternoon, look for a mostly sunny sky as temperatures heat up into the mid-90s and feels like temps upward of 110 degrees.

Tonight, mostly clear with temperatures in the 80s then falling into the 70s overnight.

The weekend looks dry, hot and humid with highs around 100 degrees. Additional heat headlines will be likely for both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances look slim to none through the weekend, and it's likely the hot and dry conditions will remain into next week.

