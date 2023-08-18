Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat Alerts Return Today

Hot and Dry Conditions Over the Weekend
Web-Default-Image-KJRH_1280x720.png
Web-Default-Image-KJRH_1280x720.png
Posted at 4:10 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 05:11:20-04

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM ***

A fairly pleasant start with temps in the 60s and 70s out-the-door.

By the afternoon, look for a mostly sunny sky as temperatures heat up into the mid-90s and feels like temps upward of 110 degrees.

Tonight, mostly clear with temperatures in the 80s then falling into the 70s overnight.

The weekend looks dry, hot and humid with highs around 100 degrees. Additional heat headlines will be likely for both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances look slim to none through the weekend, and it's likely the hot and dry conditions will remain into next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018