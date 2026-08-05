Heat Alerts Return to the Forecast Today

TULSA, OKLA — ***HEAT ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF NE OKLAHOMA FROM NOON UNTIL 8 THIS EVENING***

Wednesday will be another very hot day as afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 90s, with some areas reaching 100 degrees. Combined with humidity, heat index values will climb to around 104 to 109 degrees during the peak afternoon heat. While recent dry weather has kept humidity from becoming even more oppressive, the heat will still be dangerous for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

A weak cold front will settle near the Oklahoma-Kansas border today, bringing the first chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most of the activity is expected across northern Oklahoma and areas north of I-44, although a few isolated storms could develop elsewhere during the afternoon. Any storms that form may produce brief heavy downpours and gusty winds, but widespread rainfall is not expected.

The heat continues tomorrow with highs once again reaching the upper 90s and some locations topping out around 100 degrees. Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible during the day, but the better chance for more widely scattered rainfall arrives Thursday night into Friday morning as another upper-level weather disturbance moves through the region.

While not everyone will receive rain, areas along and north of I-40 have the greatest opportunity to see showers and thunderstorms. This is expected to be the best chance for meaningful rainfall this week. A few stronger storms could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds, but widespread flooding is not anticipated due to the ongoing dry conditions.

Rain chances quickly diminish by Saturday as high pressure rebuilds across the Southern Plains. Hot and mostly dry weather will dominate the weekend and early next week, with additional heat advisories may be needed as humidity gradually increases.

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