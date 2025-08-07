Heat Alerts Return to Forecast Today

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM UNTIL 8 PM TODAY***

Hot and humid weather to finish the work week with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

A heat advisory will go into effect this afternoon with feels like temps up to 108 degrees. Please take appropriate heat precautions while outdoors!

Mostly clear this evening with warm overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Mostly sunny on Friday with highs in upper 90s to around 100 degrees. An additional heat advisory is in the forecast with max heat index values of 109 degrees.

Over the weekend, morning lows in the upper 70s with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index 104-107 degrees. Mostly sunny. Breezy south winds 10-20 mph. Slight chance for an isolated shower on Sunday.

For Monday through Wednesday of next week, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with maybe a few isolated showers. Lows in the low to the mid 70s and highs in the low to the mid 90s. Heat index around 100 degrees.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

