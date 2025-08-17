Heat Alerts Continue Sunday

*** HEAT ADVISORY TODAY FROM NOON TO 8 PM. HEAT INDICES UP TO 107° ***

A warm Sunday expected with highs in the upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies with south winds 5-15 mph. Heat indices up to 107°. An isolated shower or storm possible this afternoon/evening.

Monday brings us partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 70s and highs in the upper 90s. Slight chance for an afternoon/early evening shower or t-storm. Heat index up to 109°.

Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with morning temps in the upper 70s and afternoon highs upper 90s. Heat index up to 108°. Chance for a few showers and t-storms in the afternoon, but a more widespread chance at night and overnight as a front comes down from the north. As of now, we are not expecting severe weather, but we'll keep you posted.

On Wednesday behind the front, partly cloudy with maybe a few more showers and t-storms. Lows in the lower 70s and highs in the low 90s. Heat index up to 100°.

Thursday and Friday look for mostly sunny skies. Lows from the upper 60s and into the low 70s. Highs near 90°. Heat index in the mid 90s.

Next weekend, we are expecting sunshine with some passing clouds. Lows around 70° and highs in the low 90s.

Have a great week ahead!

