Heat Advisory Today, Isolated Storms

TULSA, Okla — Yesterday we barely kept the 100-degree streak going as clouds held on much of the day until late. We could see a similar set up today. As of now, I do think clouds will break up enough this afternoon for another run to the triple digits. Coverage of storms will be less today, but we still have a chance for a few isolated showers and storms as well.

Over the weekend temperatures will rise with highs into the mid 100s. Stronger south to southwest winds gusting 20-25 mph will lead to fire danger concerns. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

The dangerous heat and fire danger will last into the middle of next week. Data has been in good agreement the strong high pressure ridge that has been dominating our weather this summer will weaken some. This will allow for a front, storm chances, and a cool down late next week. Stay tuned.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --