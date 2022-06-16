Heat Advisory Today

TULSA, OKLA- — ***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM***

Hot and humid conditions continue with highs in the mid to upper 90s under a hazy sky thanks to the presence of Saharan dust overhead.

Afternoon heat index values of 105 to 108 degrees likely with a Heat Advisory in effect from 1 to 7 pm.

Remember to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool!

Warm and muggy evening ahead with lows in the upper 70s.

No big changes in our weather pattern for Friday with hot and humid weather trending over the upcoming Father's Day weekend.

The heat will again be an issue for the next week as temperatures get into the upper 90s and low 100s with heat index values hovering around 105+ degrees.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --