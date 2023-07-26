Heat Advisory in effect for Wednesday

**HEAT ADVISORY from Noon until 9pm**

The long stretch above average heat and humidity will continue through the weekend. While we can’t 100% rule out a stray shower or storm, most of us will remain dry and hot into next week.

Highs today will reach the upper 90s to low 100s with heat index values of 105F to 109F. A Heat Advisory is in effect. We'll fall back into the mid/upper 70s to near 80 tonight.

A ridge of high pressure will hold strong over the Southern Plains, so expect high temperatures near 100 tomorrow, Friday, and for your weekend plans. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take breaks as you need. The dangerous heat will likely remain into next week as well.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --