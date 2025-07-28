Heat Advisory in Effect for Monday

** A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT ACROSS EASTERN OKLAHOMA FOR MONDAY***

Hot and humid conditions stay put to start the work week with highs in the mid to upper 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

A Heat Advisory will once again go into effect this afternoon until 8 this evening with feels like temps upward of 108 degrees.

Our heat wave looks to peak for Tuesday and Wednesday with actual air temperature readings topping out in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Additional heat advisories anticipated for both days.

Some relief in the heat will come late in the week and into the upcoming weekend behind a cold front on Thursday/Friday. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will also be possible.

