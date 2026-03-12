Gusty Winds Today, Fire Weather Concerns Return

TULSA, OKLA — After a much cooler start, temperatures will climb into the mid-60s this afternoon.

South to southwest winds will strengthen through the day with gusts between 25 and 35 mph. At the same time, humidity levels will fall into the 15–25% range along and west of a line from Okemah to Tulsa to Vinita.

These dry and windy conditions can allow wildfires to spread more quickly, so residents are encouraged to use caution with any outdoor burning.

Winds will continue to be gusty into the evening hours with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Friday is looking great with calmer winds and lots of sunshine. Highs will trend warmer in the lower 70s.

Southerly winds will increase again Saturday and Saturday night as a strong storm system approaches the region. However, returning moisture will keep humidity levels higher, which should limit the fire weather threat during that period.

Highs Saturday afternoon in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

A potent storm system and strong cold front are expected to move across the Plains on Sunday.

Ahead of the front, moisture and atmospheric lift could bring a narrow band of storms early Sunday afternoon.

There is a limited risk of severe weather, with damaging winds being the primary concern as storms quickly move east.

Once the cold front passes, winds will rapidly shift to the north and northwest and strengthen significantly.

Current projections show widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph across the region. These strong winds combined with falling humidity could again create conditions favorable for wildfire spread, even as colder air moves in.

Highs Sunday in the 60s before tumbling into the 20s overnight!

The gusty northwest winds will continue Monday as the storm system moves away, keeping conditions cool and breezy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

