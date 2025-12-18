Gusty Winds and Fire Weather Concerns

** WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 THIS MORNING TO 6 THIS EVENING FOR TULSA, OSAGE, PAWNEE, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, ROGERS, CRAIG, MAYES, DELAWARE AND OTTAWA COUNTIES. **

Near-critical fire weather conditions today as a cold front brings northwesterly winds gusting 30 to 45 mph.

We also have a slim, although much needed, rain chance in the forecast through the early afternoon. Highs remaining warm near 60 degrees.

Winds should eventually quiet down by this evening with clear skies allowing overnight lows to drop just below freezing in the upper 20s.

Mostly sunny for Friday with the return of breezy south winds helping to rebound temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

On Saturday before another front, highs in the 60s. Lows start out in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny.

After the front on Sunday, lows in the 30s with daytime highs reaching the 50s. Partly cloudy.

An early look around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day suggests highs in the 70s. We could be near record highs especially on Christmas Day. Stay tuned for future forecasts.

