Gusty south winds will give temps a boost

TULSA, Okla — As high pressure settles to our east, the clockwise flow around that high will give us several days of gusty south winds (15-25 mph). As a result, temperatures and moisture will increase across Green Country.

For today, temperatures will climb well into the 50s to near 60. We'll enjoy some sunshine, but we'll also see a steady stream of high level clouds filtering through. As moisture increases, our chances for showers and some thunder will go up Tuesday morning. A wet morning drive looks likely. No severe weather is expected, and any rain and thunder will exit by afternoon.

Temperatures tomorrow will also hold in the upper 50 to near 60, then we get a bigger jump into the 70s to near 80 Wednesday!

As a frontal system moves in Thursday, our chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase. Some severe looks possible along with potential for locally heavy rain and flooding. Still a few days out, but as of now the highest potential for heavy rain or any severe storms may end up south of I-44, but expect some adjusting as we get closer.

Friday and the weekend look quiet and comfortable with only a slight shower chance Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --