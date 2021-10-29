Gusty North Winds Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Any lingering showers will taper off tonight and into Friday morning. The breezy conditions will persist into Friday though weakening slightly with gusts of 25 to 35 mph possible.

Daytime highs are below average in the mid to lower the 60s with a slow clearing from west to east throughout the day.

Over the upcoming Halloween weekend, it will be dry and mostly sunny with highs still trending below average in the 60s.

