Gusty Day With Cold Temperatures

Temperatures warming up in the 50s
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 10:29:51-05

TULSA, Okla. — Temperatures this morning starting off chilly in the 30s with cloudy skies. Mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the afternoon. Strong north winds will continue through the day. Gusts upwards of 35 mph. North winds will cool us down tonight into the low 20s.

Tomorrow, temperatures in the low 50s with sunny skies and calm winds.

Temperatures the rest of the week will be above average in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Next storm system appears early hours on Friday with a chance to see isolated-to-scattered showers.

Have a great Sunday!

