Gusty And Warm Monday

** WIND ADVISORY FOR COUNTIES ALONG I-44 FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM TODAY **

A warm start to the week with temperatures this morning in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with mostly sunny skies. Gusty winds up to 40 mph so avoid any outdoor burning as fire danger continues.

We will see an increase in cloud coverage Tuesday with lows in the upper 60s. Afternoon remains mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s. We do have a cold front that looks to move in later in the evening that will bring a chance for a few showers and storms. Highest chances by evening will be north of I-44. Severe threat looks fairly low, but a marginal wind and hail threat will exist with the strongest storms.

A few scattered showers and storms possible again on Wednesday. A few may be strong to severe with mostly a wind and hail threat. Latest trends are slower with the front through the middle of the week, so temperatures are trending warmer than initially thought. A few showers and storm may linger on Thursday ahead of a system that sweeps through Friday into Saturday morning. More storms will be possible with some potential for severe weather as well.

We should dry out by Saturday afternoon with a cool to chilly start for Easter Sunday followed by a mostly sunny and pleasant afternoon.

Have a great week ahead!

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