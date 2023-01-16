Great weather for your MLK Day plans

TULSA, Okla — Perfect timing for the warmest day of the week. If you have any plans for MLK Day, they are a go! Look for highs in the mid/upper 60s this afternoon with a mix of clouds nd sunshine. Not as windy as yesterday, but we'll notice a steady breeze out of the west southwest at 10-20mph. Lows tonight will fall into the mid/upper 30s.

Clouds will increase during the day tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 60s. We'll stay dry through the afternoon, but can't rule out a shower in the evening.

As our next system moves in, rain chances will increase during the overnight hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Data differs on the timing, but as of now our rain chances look to be highest Wednesday morning, then drying out Wednesday afternoon.

Temps will cool back into the low/mid 50s to finish the week. Another system may bring a chance of showers this weekend with seasonably cool temperatures remaining (upper 40s).

