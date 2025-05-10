Great Temperatures Expected for Mother's Day Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Comfortable and pleasant weather is expected for this weekend for any outdoor plans. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds!

Mother's Day looks nice, some clouds and sun, and highs in the mid/upper 70s. There are some isolated chances for some showers in the southeast parts of the area, but most of us will remain dry.

Warmer temperatures arrive for next week with more sunshine and more late spring/early summer-like conditions. We could see highs up around 90° by mid-week before another change in the weather pattern arrives. By the end of next week, more storm chances (some of which could be severe) make an appearance. We'll continue to fine-tune that part of the forecast as we get closer.

