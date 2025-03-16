Great Sunday Forecast, Lots of Sunshine to Enjoy

***FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR OSAGE, PAWNEE, CREEK, OKFUSKEE, OKMULGEE, TULSA, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, CRAIG, OTTAWA, ROGERS, MAYES, DELAWARE, AND WAGONER COUNTIES FOR MONDAY, MARCH 17TH FROM 11 AM THROUGH 10 PM***

After a cool start with some clouds mixed in, Sunday is going to turn out to be a GREAT day! A good amount of sunshine and calmer winds will allow temperatures to climb to 61° for a high with winds still 5-15 mph out of the northwest.

The sunshine sticks around for Monday, and temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Winds will also be picking back up, bringing back the fire risk. Winds could gust up to 35 mph on Monday out of the South and Southwest.

Strong winds will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping the fire risk in place for many of us. By Wednesday, we will start to see a change, though. A cold front will push through, bringing just a slight chance of rain and a dip in temperatures, which will stick around into the end of the week.

