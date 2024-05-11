Great Outdoor Weather Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Great outdoor weather in store for Saturday with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Cloud coverage will increase throughout the day.

For Mother's Day, first part of the day looks mostly dry but showers and a few storms increase in the afternoon and continue overnight. Highs in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Grab the umbrella to start next week.

A likely wet Monday with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s with breezy northwest winds.

The severe threat should remain low to start the week, but may increase in the middle of the week as another system brings a chance of storms Wednesday into Thursday.

