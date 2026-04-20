Great Outdoor Weather Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A cool start this morning with some areas in the upper 40s. Afternoon conditions look great for any outdoor activities. Highs in the mid 70s with mostly clear skies and south winds 10-20 mph.

Tuesday morning in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures in the low 70s with south winds 10-25 mph. A few isolated showers possible for areas south of I-40 but most will be dry.

A warmer start Wednesday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy skies and south winds 10-20 mph.

Thursday morning looks dry with lows around 64°. Mostly cloudy and highs in the upper 70s along with south winds 15-30 mph. A storm system will move in, increasing showers and storms. These look to arrive late in the day and could be strong to severe ahead of a cold front.

Showers and storms look to continue overnight into very early Friday morning. Lows Friday in the low 60s with highs around 70°. South winds, then north winds 10-20 mph behind the frontal boundary.

As of now, shower and storm chances continue for this weekend. Morning lows in the 50s and highs in the low 70s with breezy northeast winds.

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