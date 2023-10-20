TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine for Friday with calm northwest winds and highs in the low 80s.

Tomorrow morning looks perfect for the BooHaHa parade with temperatures in the 60s. We will warm up in the low 80s again with more cloud coverage

upper 70s and partly cloudy on Sunday.

Dry conditions and great outdoor weather will continue through Monday before rain chances return.

Showers and a few thunderstorms increase Tuesday and continue through Thursday with highs in the mid 70s and cloudy skies.

Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s through next week.

