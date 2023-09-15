Watch Now
Great End to the Week

Seasonably average temperatures return
Posted at 6:55 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 08:16:44-04

TULSA, Okla. — We made it to Friday with pleasant temperatures as you head out the door. By the afternoon, highs reaching the low 80s with partly cloudy skies eventually mostly cloudy by tonight.

Waking up Saturday morning with a scattered showers before we dry off by noon. A mix of sun and clouds will keep highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Great outdoor weather for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperature will warm up in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine for Sunday and Monday.

Storms chances increase starting Tuesday night through Friday.

Have a great weekend!

