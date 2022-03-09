Gradual Warm-Up into Tomorrow

TULSA, OKLA- — The sun is back for Wednesday with warmer daytime highs near 60 degrees as south winds return.

Highs in the 50s on Thursday with fairly cloudy skies. We could see some moisture increasing Thursday night with a wintry mix. That mix could change to all snow on Friday. Light snow accumulations will be possible. Highs in the 30s.

Wind chill values in the single digits Saturday morning with highs in the 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Highs near 70° on Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny skies.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --