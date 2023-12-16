Gradual clearing with seasonal temps today

TULSA, OKLA- — Clouds will move from west to east today with some late-day sunshine. Highs near our seasonal average in the lower 50s with calm northerly winds.

Tonight, calm and clear with overnight lows around 30 degrees.

We are watching for some areas of dense fog tomorrow morning, otherwise Sunday is looking sunny and warm with highs in the upper 50s.

Cold air moves in Sunday night which keeps highs on Monday in the upper 40s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday expect gusty winds and highs Tuesday in the mid 50s while highs reach 60 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

Above normal temperatures look to continue through Christmas Day.

