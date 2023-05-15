Grab the umbrella to start the week

TULSA, Okla — A wet start to the work with scattered showers and storms likely for your Monday. Good news, the severe weather threat looks very low. Clouds and off-and-on rain will keep temps in check...holding in the mid 70s for highs. the rain tapers off tonight, but a few light showers may linger into Tuesday morning.

Clouds will hold strong Tuesday despite lower rain chances. Temps will be cooler too...holding in the upper 60s to low 70s! Wednesday may end up our nicest of the week with lots of sunshine and highs nearing 80.

We'll need the umbrellas again at the end of the week as a cold front brings another chance for showers and storms on Friday. Good news, it clears out in time giving an absolutely gorgeous weekend!!

