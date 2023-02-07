Grab the umbrella the next two days

TULSA, Okla — Rain and chilly temperatures will be the rule the next couple of days. Grab an umbrella before heading out the door. For today, expect off-and-on rain and perhaps some thunder with highs temps holding in the mid 40s. Showers will remain likely tonight.

As low pressure approaches from the south tomorrow, we'll see another round of rain tomorrow as well. The low will move off the northeast Wednesday night with rain finally departing. There is a small chance a few snowflakes mix in Wednesday night to the northwest, but no accumulation is expected.

Between today and tomorrow, most of us will end up with about 1 to 3 inches of rain. Lesser amounts in northwest parts of Green Country.

Other than a slight chance of showers or even a few flurries Thursday night into Friday morning, we should stay fairly quiet going into the weekend.

Look for highs in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday with more clouds and a slight shower chance Sunday. Higher rain chances come back Monday into Tuesday.

