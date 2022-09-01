Grab The Umbrella For Your Thursday

TULSA, Okla — Grab the umbrella today as our chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase. Highest rain chances will be this afternoon near and south of I-44, with lowest chances along the OK/KS line. High temperatures will be tricky today as temps will cool as the rain moves in this afternoon. Still think we can make a run close to 90F before that happens.

The rain will dissipate some this evening, but then redevelop again early tomorrow morning. Due to the slow movement of any storms that develop, a localized flash flood threat will exist tomorrow morning south of I-44. We'll be closely monitoring.

By tomorrow afternoon the threat for rain and storms will be much lower, but a couple of isolated pop-up storms can't be ruled out.

For your Labor Day Weekend plans, widespread rain is not likely, but we'll keep the chance of isolated afternoon pop-up storms will remain. Keep your outdoor plans, but keep an eye to the sky too. Highs will hold near 90F.

