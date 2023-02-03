Grab the sunglasses to finish the week

TULSA, Okla — After a gloomy, cold, and icy week, we have made it to the end of the tunnel! Expect lots of sunshine for your Friday. Temperatures today will remain below average with highs holding in the mid 40s. Lows tonight will drop just below freezing so some refreezing will likely take place wherever there is any standing water.

Gusty south winds (15-25 mph) pick up tomorrow giving temperatures a boost! We'll likely wake up with quite a few clouds overhead, but sunshine will return into the afternoon. Outdoor plans will be a go with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday looks sensational with highs in the lower 60s and abundant sunshine!

We'll enjoy a breezy and mild Monday, then our next chance of showers and storms arrives Monday night into Tuesday.

