Grab An Umbrella To Start Election Day

TULSA, Okla — Grab an umbrella to start your Tuesday. A few showers and perhaps a few storms will move north through this morning and into the early afternoon. Highest chances will stay west of HWY 69. Temperatures will remain mild to warm with highs today in the low 70s. As southerly flow continues tonight, temps will hold in the low/mid 60s with lots of clouds.

Tomorrow will be our warmest of the next few days with highs nearing 80-degrees in spots! We'll warm back into the 70s on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will start a long stretch of cold weather to Green Country. As the front moves in, a few showers and perhaps storms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening with a quick drop in temps behind the front.

Highs Friday and into the weekend will stay in the 40s to near 50 degrees with lows in the 20s! Lots of sunshine in the forecast, but get the coats and sweaters ready.

