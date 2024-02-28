Grab a coat. Feeling like winter once again

What a change from what we’ve had since yesterday and over the last week! Grab the coats this morning with wind chills in the teens to low 20s. Temperatures will struggle this afternoon into the upper mid/40s despite some sunshine. We’ll fall back to just below freezing Thursday morning.

A weak system will pass through tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night with limited moisture. That said, a few showers are possible. Any rain will stay very light. Thursday morning may start with some sunshine, but we’ll likely cloud up quickly limiting highs near 50. As rain moves in from the southwest, many of us will cool back into the low/mid 40s.

After Thursday, expect a quick warming trend Friday and into the weekend. We’ll go from mid 60s Friday afternoon to near 80 for both Saturday and Sunday! Another storm system will approach Sunday night into Monday with at least a slight chance of showers and storms.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

