Gorgeous weather continues Thursday

TULSA, Okla — The gorgeous stretch of weather continues Thursday! Outdoor plans are a go! Highs near 80 degrees across Green Country with a few clouds and lots of sunshine. Low temps tonight will stay comfortable...mid/upper 50s.

We are monitoring a slight storm chance for Friday night, but there will be an atmospheric "cap" in place that will limit thunderstorm development. The atmosphere is favorable for severe weather if any storms develop, but right now I think most of us will stay dry. That said, we still need to monitor the chance an isolated severe storm or two may develop.

A cold front will push through Saturday morning dropping temps for the weekend. We'll be cooler, but still looks great for any weekend plans.

Above average temperatures return for next week with perhaps some additional storm chances returning by the middle and end of next week.

