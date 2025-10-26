Gloomy Sunday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — A few rain showers this morning with cloudy skies. Drying out the rest of the day for any outdoor plans with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with calm northeast winds. Areas of fog expected to develop overnight.

A foggy start to Monday with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Throughout the day look for calm southeast winds and highs in the mid 60s.

A few rain showers Tuesday with gusty winds up to 30 mph. Highs in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with morning lows in the mid to low 40s. Afternoon highs in the 50s with northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph.

A calm Thursday with lows in the low 40s. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

Halloween looks dry with morning temperatures in the low 40s. Afternoon highs in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies and calm west winds.

