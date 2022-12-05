Gloomy stretch of weather this week

TULSA, Okla — Don't expect to see much sunshine this week. Some of us will have a chance today along and west of HWY 75, but overall a cloudy and gloomy stretch of weather is in the offing. Highs today will range from the 50s east of HWY 75, to the 60s along and west of HWY 75.

Despite the clouds, rain chances are slim today and tomorrow. A cold front will keep many of us cooler tomorrow, with the exception south of I-40 where a few 60s will remain possible.

A storm system will move over us Wednesday into Wednesday night bringing a good soaking rainfall. Heaviest rain (1" to 2") will most likely fall between I-44 and I-40.

We'll have a brief warm up (60s) behind that system on Thursday, only to have another cold front cool us off into the low 50s for highs Friday and into the weekend. Possible we may see another chance of rain moving in by the end of the weekend.

