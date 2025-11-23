Gloomy And Cool Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Once the fog clears the area, mostly cloudy conditions continue for Sunday. A few peaks of sunshine this afternoon with highs near 60° with calm south winds. Rain showers increase tonight and continue overnight.

Some light rain showers continue Monday with cloudy skies. Morning temperatures in the low 50s with highs near 60 degrees.

Remaining dry for Tuesday with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and highs in the low 60s.

A cold front moves in dropping morning temperatures Wednesday in the upper 30s. Staying dry with highs in the low 50s and north winds 5-15 mph.

For Thanksgiving, lows around freezing and highs in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies with southeast winds 5-15 mph. It looks great for any travels plans around our immediate area.

For Black Friday, morning temperatures look chilly in the upper 30s. By the afternoon, highs in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Our next chance for rain will come in on Saturday with temperatures dropping dropping throughout the day.

