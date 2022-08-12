Getting Hotter Into The Weekend

TULSA, Okla — A ridge of high pressure will keep the weather hot and sunny through the weekend. Today we'll call it "seasonably" hot as forecast highs will be close to average...low/mid 90s. Your Friday evening plans are a go with clear skies and temps falling back into the low/mid 70s overnight.

We will heat up this weekend with mid/upper 90s Saturday and temps around 100° on Sunday. Heat index values will be near Heat Advisory criteria (105°+). Take breaks, and stay hydrated and cool!

Triple digit heat will stay with us to start next week, but a cold front arrives by Tuesday night. Expect a chance of storms with the front, and a cool down on Wednesday!

