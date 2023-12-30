Frosty start, warmer afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — Frosty start with a warmer afternoon. Look for a mostly sunny sky and high temperature's this afternoon in the mid-50s.

Fairly quiet evening under a mostly clear sky with overnight lows around 30 degrees.

A cold front moves through tomorrow bringing more clouds and capping highs in the mid-40s.

Dry weather continues for New Year's eve with temperatures in the 30s leading up to midnight.

For the 1st of the year, expect mostly sunny skies and low 40s. Morning lows in the mid 20s as another cold front moves in.

Morning lows stay in the 20s Tuesday and then upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance for some moisture Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning as a third cold front comes in. There could be some rain and snow in the area during that time, so stay tuned.

