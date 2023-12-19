Frosty start to a breezy and mild finish

TULSA, Okla — Grab a coat to start as this morning will be our coldest of the week. Despite the frosty start, strong southerly flow will develop with south winds gusting 25-30 mph by midday and this afternoon. Be mindful as the grass fire risk will be elevated today. Temps should get a boost into the low/mid 50s with a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows tonight will hold in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Gusty south winds will stay with us in the middle and end of the week. Highs will range from upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday through Friday. A storm system will arrive Thursday bringing a decent opportunity for rain Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Keep and umbrella with you over the weekend as another system brings a second round of rain Saturday evening into Christmas Eve morning. Keep in mind we are still a few days out so expect some adjustments as we get closer. As of now, Christmas Day looks mostly dry with only a slight shower chance. Highs near 60.

