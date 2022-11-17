Frosty Morning To A Nice Afternoon

TULSA, Okla — May have to scrape frost off your windshield this morning! After our frosty start, we'll enjoy a nice finish! Look for lots of sunshine and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon. Sweaters and jackets will come in handy, but a great day to run errands.

A cold front arrives this evening with much colder air filtering in for Friday. We don't have much moisture to work with, but the front still may squeeze out a a few flurries or snow showers tonight. Most of us won't see any accumulation, but someone may get a light dusting. Highest chances across northeast portions of Green Country.

Friday is easily shaping up to be our coldest day of the season so far. Temps will hold near freezing at best tomorrow afternoon with lots of clouds and a gusty north wind. Bundle up! Expect a frigid Friday evening for the Tulsa and South Florida football game.

Weekend plans are good to go! Mornings will be cold and frosty (low/mid 20s), but the afternoons won't be terribly cold. Mid/upper 40s Saturday and then low/mid 50s Sunday with lots of sunshine each day!

