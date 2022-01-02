Frigid Wind Chills this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — ***Wind Chill Advisory until 10 AM***

Very cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values will start off the day today.

Wind chills as low as 5 below zero are expected through late morning with some light flurries possible.

If you must be out this morning, be sure to wear multiple layers of warm clothing!

Despite plenty of sunshine, daytime highs remain below freezing by this afternoon. Breezy north winds early, likely to calm for the second half of the day.

Clear, calm and chilly evening with frigid overnight lows in the teens.

Temperatures warm back into the 30s and 40s for Monday and Tuesday before another shot of cold air and the possibility of some light snow showers on Wednesday.

