Frigid Tuesday Morning

TULSA, Okla. — A frigid start to the day with most below freezing. Bundle up out the door with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Lots of sunshine with calm south winds.

Waking up in the low 40s Wednesday morning, then upper 50s by the afternoon. A lot of clouds moving through with south winds turning north 10-20 mph.

Another dry cold front moves in later Wednesday night, which will drop temperatures for Thanksgiving. Morning temperatures in the low 30s with highs only in the mid 40s. Sunny skies and calm north winds.

A very cold start Friday as temperatures drop in the mid 20s! Highs look to stay in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Highs in the lower 50s on Saturday, then low 40s on Sunday behind another dry front. Morning lows around 32° Saturday, then down to the lower 20s Sunday.

