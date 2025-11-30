Frigid Sunday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — Extra layers needed Sunday as highs only climb in the mid 30s. Partly cloudy skies with northeast winds 5-15 mph.

Overnight, some areas could see light wintry mix through Monday night. Waking up in the upper 20s with highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy skies and calm north winds. As of now travel impacts look minor, mainly for far eastern Oklahoma into Arkansas.

We start Tuesday morning with temperatures around 23°. Remaining dry with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

Lows near 32° Wednesday with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Fairly cloudy skies as our next cold front (dry) comes in.

AM temps start in the mid 20s Thursday behind the front, then in the upper 30s. We could see another chance for wintry mix Thursday night into Friday morning. Stay up to date for the latest updates. Highs Friday in the mid 40s.

The start of the weekend looks cold with lows near freezing but highs in the 50s.

