Frigid Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Bundle up for any Sunday plans! Single digit wind chill values today with highs near or below freezing. Breezy north winds and lots of sunshine.

Another frigid Monday morning with lows in the low 20s. Temperatures will steadily climb warmer next week. After a seasonably cool Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Then we'll see low 60s possible as early as Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Rain chances look slim, but we'll add a slight shower chance on Thursday with another front approaching.

Overall above average temps look to continue this coming weekend!

Have a great week ahead!

