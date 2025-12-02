Frigid Start To Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Another frigid start this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid to low 20s. Thankfully, dry conditions expected for today. Sunshine returns with highs in the upper 40s and calm winds.

Near freezing Wednesday morning with highs near 50 degrees. A dry cold front will move into the area bringing colder air by Thursday.

Thursday morning, temperatures in the low 20s. Partly cloudy with breezy north winds. Afternoon highs in the mid 30s, make sure to bundle up!

Mid 20s to start Friday with highs in the upper 40s.

Mostly sunny for Saturday with a cold morning, temperatures near freezing. A nice afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Another cold front moves in Sunday with morning temperatures in the 30s and highs in the low 40s.

