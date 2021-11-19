Frigid Start to Friday

TULSA, OKLA- — A Freeze Warning remains for a good portion of the area until 9 am.

Turning partly cloudy on Friday, especially those clouds coming in later in the day. Highs in the upper 50s, but starting out in the upper 20s. South winds are back 10-15 mph.

Partly cloudy and upper 60s on Saturday, then a front comes through. So for Sunday, highs in the upper 50s. The front should pass through dry.

Low 50s on Monday and then low 60s on Tuesday. Rising to the mid 60s on Wednesday.

Models are suggesting a storm system will be around the area on Thanksgiving or Friday. Still very much in question now regarding the timing and precip type. Stay tuned.

