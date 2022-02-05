Watch
Frigid Start This Morning

Slow Warming Trend On The Way
Posted at 10:13 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 11:13:28-05

TULSA, Okla. — A frigid start to the weekend with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. A day with lots of sunshine and south winds will warm us up into the low 40s by the afternoon.

Tonight, clear skies with temperatures in the teens. Roads could re-freeze so be cautious if you do have to be out.

Tomorrow, temperatures will reach the low 40s with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

A slow warming trend is on the way with temperatures by the end of the week in the mid-60s.

