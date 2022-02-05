Frigid Start This Morning

TULSA, Okla. — A frigid start to the weekend with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. A day with lots of sunshine and south winds will warm us up into the low 40s by the afternoon.
Tonight, clear skies with temperatures in the teens. Roads could re-freeze so be cautious if you do have to be out.
Tomorrow, temperatures will reach the low 40s with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.
A slow warming trend is on the way with temperatures by the end of the week in the mid-60s.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter