Frigid Start, Fantastic Finish to Friday

TULSA, OKLA- — A Freeze Warning until 9 am for southeast Oklahoma, a part of far eastern Oklahoma, and all of northwest Arkansas.

We'll have another nice rebound this afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky helping to warm daytime highs around 60 degrees.

A warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs reaching the 60s by Saturday.

Mid to lower 70s will be possible on Sunday and Monday as winds ramp up out of the south.

No rain chances are expected until the middle of next work week.

Have a nice weekend!

