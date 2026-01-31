Frigid Saturday Forecast

*** COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TODAY ***

Cold Weather Advisory in effect until Noon with temperatures in the single digits and feels like temps ranging from zero to 10 below zero.

It'll be mostly sunny with a light north breeze as highs remain chilly in the mid-20s.

A few flurries will be possible late this afternoon and evening with overnight lows in the upper teens.

South winds and sunshine for Sunday helping temps to rebound into the mid and upper 40s for tomorrow afternoon!

A nice start to the week with highs in the upper 50s and even a few 60s for Monday!

There is a slight chance of a few rain showers Tuesday as another front sweeps through.

Behind that front we'll cool temps back into the 40s for highs on Wednesday only to rebound back into the 50s to wrap up the week.

