Frigid Friday Morning

TULSA, OKLA — We've got a frigid start to Friday with clear conditions and calm winds.

We look to rebound into the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Another chilly start tomorrow with lows in the mid-30s, but a nice warm up for the afternoon thanks to some gusty south winds will push temps into the mid 60s.

Sunday will be our warmest of the next few days with highs in the low 70s! Any plans this weekend look good to go!

Another cold front will sweep through Sunday evening dropping the temperatures to start next week. The current forecast has highs in the low/mid 50s for Monday through Wednesday.

Data is hinting at a light rain chance in the middle of next week as well, possibly late Wednesday into Thanksgiving morning. We will continue to adjust any changes as we get closer. The system will not just give us a chance for light rain, but also will bring a reinforcing shot of chilly air with highs on Thanksgiving Day possibly staying in the 40s!

